Is stock market open on July 7 as per the official trading calendar?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on Monday, July 7, 2025, as per the official trading calendar. Despite earlier uncertainty over whether Yaum-e-Ashura would be observed on July 6 or July 7—depending on moon sighting—the official announcement has confirmed July 6 as the date of observance.

This clarification eliminates confusion about any public holiday for the stock market on July 7. Both stock exchanges will function as usual.

Yaum-e-Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram—the first month in the Islamic calendar—is one of the holiest days for Muslims, especially Shia communities. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the historic Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

In India, several religious occasions are recognized with public holidays. However, as Muharram has been officially marked on July 6 this year, there will be no market closure on July 7.

BSE/NSE Holiday Calendar Reminder:

Some of the major upcoming market holidays in 2025 include:

Independence Day – August 15 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27 (Wednesday)

Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) – October 21 (Tuesday)

Christmas – December 25 (Thursday)

For more updates on market trends, IPOs, and investment news, stay tuned to our business coverage.