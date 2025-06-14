Swiggy, Mazagon Dock among top picks for MSCI India Index in August 2025 rebalancing

Global index provider MSCI is likely to include Swiggy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and two other stocks in its India Standard Index during the upcoming August 2025 rebalancing. The final announcement is scheduled for August 7, post-market hours, with changes taking effect on August 27.

According to JM Financial, Swiggy has the highest probability of inclusion, potentially receiving $385 million in passive inflows, with over 93 million shares being added. Mazagon Dock could see $187 million, Hitachi Energy India $165 million, and Waaree Energies $132 million, though the latter has a lower chance of inclusion.

This move follows MSCI’s last rebalancing on May 14, which included Coromandel International and FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa). The MSCI India Standard Index tracks large- and mid-cap stocks, representing about 85% of the investable Indian equity market.

Stock performance has surged ahead of the expected inclusion. Swiggy shares are up 14%, Mazagon Dock by 6%, Hitachi Energy by 11%, and Waaree Energies by 5% in the past month.

The projected additions are expected to draw total inflows of around $850 million, making this rebalancing a significant event for passive investment strategies targeting Indian equities.