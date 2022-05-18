Market Live Updates Today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 61 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed over 1,300 points to 54,318, while the Nifty50 jumped more than 400 points to 16,259 and formed a robust bullish candle on the daily charts.



As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,012, followed by 15,765. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,395 and 16,532.



US Markets



Wall Street finished sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other mega-cap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about a slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indices advanced, with financials, materials, consumer discretionary and technology all gaining more than 2 percent.



The S&P 500 climbed 2.02 percent to end the session at 4,088.85 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.76 percent to 11,984.52 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.34 percent to 32,654.59 points.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed Wednesday morning following overnight comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said he's resolved to raise rates until inflation comes down. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.58%. The Topix index traded 0.64 percent higher.

