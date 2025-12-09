Market outlook improving on strong growth: SBI Funds

Mumbai: India’s market outlook is turning increasingly constructive, as resilient GDP growth, improving earnings expectations and supportive monetary policy begin to lift investor sentiment, a new report said on Monday.

The data compiled by SBI Funds Management noted that while near-term challenges persist, the overall environment for equities is gradually strengthening, setting the stage for a measured but steady improvement ahead.

According to SBI Funds, India’s real GDP growth remains well above forecasts, with the economy expanding 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY26 and 8.2 per cent in Q2 FY26. Equity markets posted healthy gains in November, with the Nifty rising 2 per cent and the Sensex climbing 2.2 per cent, the report authored by Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CFA (CIO – Fixed Income) and Gaurav Mehta, CFA (Head – SIF Equity) said.

SBI Funds highlighted that large caps continued to outperform mid-cap and small-cap stocks -- indicating a narrowing market breadth.