Maruti expanding ‘accelerator’ to global startups

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced that it is expanding the accelerator programme to include global startups, as it aims to further support the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’ initiatives.

Both Indian and global startups, with innovative solutions relevant to automobile manufacturing and mobility space, can apply for the ninth cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Accelerator, the company said in a statement.

“By opening the programme to global startups, we are determined to further accelerate the development of innovative technologies relevant to the Indian market,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

