Maruti Suzuki announces the opening of bookings of All-New Celerio

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, announced the commencement of bookings for its much-awaited, stylish All-New Celerio. All-New Celerio can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.



Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, who announced the bookings open for the All-New Celerio, said, "Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today's urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design and host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment."



Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Powered by Next-Gen KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the 'MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT PETROL CAR IN INDIA'."



Pre-booking options for customers:



By Logging-in to the Maruti Suzuki Arena website www.marutisuzuki.com/celerio to pre-book the All-New Celerio.

Or visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom.

Carrying forward, Maruti Suzuki's new design language, the All-New Celerio with 3D organic sculpted design and with dynamic characters creates an unmistakable design impression. The front fascia sports an all-new radiant grill with sharp chrome accents combined with an aggressive headlamp that gives it a signature look.

