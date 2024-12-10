Maruti Suzuki collaborates with Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd. for retail car financing

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), today, announced signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd (Saraswat Bank). Under this collaboration, the Saraswat Bank will provide customised auto retail financing solutions for customers. With this tie-up, MSIL aims to help dealer partners offer comprehensive retail financing solutions to its customers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Kamal Mahtta, Vice President, Allied Business and Mr. Vishal Sharma, General Manager, Maruti Suzuki Finance & Driving School from Maruti Suzuki; and from Saraswat Bank – Mr. Gautam E Thakur - Chairman, Mr. Priyam Alok - Chief Business Officer, Mrs. Arti Patil - MD & CEO, Mr. Laxman Samant - Director and Mr. Kiran Umrootkar - Director and other senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the partnership, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, customers remain at the heart of everything we do. Our partnership with Saraswat Bank is a step forward in providing our customers with easy, flexible, and personalized financing options that cater to their needs. By leveraging the collaboration with Saraswat Bank, we will ensure that customers can access tailored financing solutions, making the process of owning a Maruti Suzuki vehicle all the more convenient. This initiative also reaffirms our commitment to constantly widen our gamut of offerings to our customers, aligning perfectly with our vision of spreading the joy of mobility for all.”

Sharing his thoughts on the alliance, Mr. Gautam E Thakur, Chairman, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited, said, "We are glad to have Maruti Suzuki as our partner for offering car financing solutions. This association will ensure that customers have very competitive terms and best possible services, which shall benefit them immensely.”