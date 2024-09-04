Maruti Suzuki extends support to flood-affected areas with INR 3 crore donation to PM CARES Fund as CSR effort

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) donated INR 3 crore to the PM CARES fund as part of its CSR effort for relief across various states that experienced or continue to face flood-like situations due to incessant rains. The recent floods have caused widespread destruction, including loss of lives and livelihoods in many parts of India. MSIL’s contribution aims to support the Government’s relief and rebuilding efforts across the country.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We stand in solidarity with the individuals and families affected by the recent natural calamities. In times of crisis, it is a collective responsibility to stand together and rebuild. Our contribution is a humble gesture to support the government relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected communities.”

After sales-service outreach programme:

Meanwhile, with its Customer First approach, MSIL undertook various other measures to support flood-affected areas in this time of hardship. The Company developed an integrated pre-emptive alert system to send customers advanced warnings of calamities and precautionary steps to prevent car damage. With the pre-emptive alert system, based on weather forecast issued by the Government of India, 170 lakh advance alerts were sent to customers between July 2023 to August 2024. These timely advisories helped customers take appropriate measures to minimize or avoid vehicle damage.

In addition, MSIL workshops joined hands with vehicle towing agencies to arrange seamless 24x7 services. The company worked centrally with multiple insurance firms that are partners in Maruti Insurance for quick disposal of claims. Support through Maruti’s On-Road Service (MOS) teams was available to customers.

Workshops operated in extended shifts in impacted areas to provide quick restoration of vehicles. Additional car repair manpower was identified from surrounding areas and kept on standby to be deployed to the affected workshops.

Area-wise Service Managers were assigned to help customers in distress. The mobile numbers of these Service Managers were shared with the customers in their respective areas so they could reach out directly for assistance.