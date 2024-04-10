Live
- Meta Unveils Next-Gen AI Chips for Faster Performance
- Dyson's AR Tool: Spotless Cleaning Made Quick & Precise
- Like Jagan Reddy, am not destructive, says Naidu
- 'Was democracy not threatened during Emergency', PM Modi trashes Oppn's 'Constitution in danger' claims
- Will announce Ludhiana, Jalandhar candidates on April 16: Punjab CM
- Vokkaliga community will respond to Shivakumar: Kumaraswamy
- PM Modi travelled extensively in US even before joining active politics, here is how
- Akali Dal chief seeks judicial probe into Punjab liquor scam too
- Meta debuts new generation of AI chip
- PM Modi to address rally in Agartala on April 17
Just In
Maruti Suzuki jacks up prices of Swift, Grand Vitara Sigma
Highlights
Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced an increase in the prices of its popular Swift and Grand Vitara Sigma models by Rs 25,000 and 19,000 respectively.
New Delhi: Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced an increase in the prices of its popular Swift and Grand Vitara Sigma models by Rs 25,000 and 19,000 respectively.
The Swift was priced in the Rs 5.99 lakh to 9.03 lakh range while the Grand Vitara was priced between Rs 10.80 lakh and 20.09 lakh across variants before the prices were increased.
Both the cars are hot-selling products with the company having sold 15,728 units of Swift in March making it among the top 5 in the sales list of the Indian market.
The car major also sold 11,232 units of the Grand Vitara during the month.
Maruti Suzuki also raised the prices of its car by 0.45 per cent across models in January this year, citing the increased input costs.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS