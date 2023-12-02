Maruti Suzuki sales rise 3.39% to 1.64 lakh units

Live
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 3.39 per cent rise in total sales at 1,64,439 units in November 2023 as compared to 1,59,044 units in the same month last year.Total domestic sales, comprising passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and third-party supplies, were at 1,41,489 units last month as against 1,39,306 units in the year-ago period, up 1.57 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. Overall domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,34,158 units last month as compared to 1,32,395 units in November 2022, a growth of 1.33 per cent, it added.
Sales of entry-level mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, were lower at 9,959 units as compared to 18,251 units in the same month last year. Similarly, sales of compact cars, including models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, were lower at 64,679 units in November 2023 as compared to 72,844 units in the year-ago month, the company said. On the other hand, utility vehicle sales, comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, were higher at 49,016 units last month as against 32,563 units in the same period a year ago.