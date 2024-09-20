Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition launched with enhanced styling and features

Continuing its endeavour to offer incredible value to customers, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched the WagonR Waltz Edition at Rs. 5,64,671 Lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-edition model combines stylish design upgrades with modern features, enhancing the appeal of the iconic WagonR for today’s discerning customers.

The WagonR Waltz Limited Edition comes with a host of exterior elements* such as fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, side skirts, body side moulding, designer floor mats, interior styling kits, and a striking front chrome grille, among others. These features refresh the hatchback's look, enhancing the overall appeal. In addition, the WagonR Waltz Edition features advanced gadgetry* that includes a touchscreen music system, speakers, a security system, and a reverse parking camera—raising the overall driving experience.

Since its debut in 1999, the WagonR has become one of India’s most iconic hatchbacks, setting benchmarks for reliability and customer satisfaction. Over 32.5 Lakh customers have placed their trust in the WagonR, making it one of the highest-selling cars in the country.

Achieving its first 10 Lakh sales by 2012, and the next 10 lakh milestone by 2017, the hatchback has maintained its legacy, reaching an impressive 30 Lakh sales by 2023. In the last fiscal year, WagonR commanded a 61% market share in the mid-hatchback segment, a figure that has grown to an impressive 64% in the current financial year.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with two advanced K-series engine options (1.0L and 1.2L) featuring Dual Jet, Dual VVT with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technologies. Both these units come with a choice between a manual and AGS transmission in petrol & with CNG fuel options being offered in 1.0L engine & manual transmission option.

The popular hatchback also features a range of safety aids such as dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold in AGS to offer a safe and confident driving experience.