Live
- MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Distributes Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder Proceeding Letters to Thousands of Beneficiaries in Gadwal
- DK Aruna Demands Strict Punishment for Use of Animal Fat in Tirumala Laddu Preparation
- Samsung India’s AI-Powered ‘Big TV Festival’ Gets Bigger Than Ever This Festive Season; Avail Great Deals & Enjoy Unbeatable Offers on its Premium AI TV Range
- Collector B.M. Santosh Directs Officials to Expedite Pending Works at Rehabilitation Centre
- Max Fashion launches Kalki Koechlin in style with its latest ‘New New You’ Campaign
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition launched with enhanced styling and features
- Introducing the Epitome of Sporty Elegance: The Launch of U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection
- Akkineni Family Celebrates Legendary Actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Centenary with Special Honors
- NIFD Global Hosts Inspiring Interactive Session with Femina Miss India 2024 State Winners
- Cong MP Pramod Tiwari blames BJP for desecration of Tirupati prasadam
Just In
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition launched with enhanced styling and features
- Over 32.5 Lac units of WagonR sold since launch
- New Waltz Edition available across fuel & transmission options of LXi, VXi & ZXi variant
- WagonR emerged as the best-selling model for MSIL in FY23-24#
- WagonR commands over 64% market share in the mid-hatchback segment
Continuing its endeavour to offer incredible value to customers, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched the WagonR Waltz Edition at Rs. 5,64,671 Lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-edition model combines stylish design upgrades with modern features, enhancing the appeal of the iconic WagonR for today’s discerning customers.
The WagonR Waltz Limited Edition comes with a host of exterior elements* such as fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, side skirts, body side moulding, designer floor mats, interior styling kits, and a striking front chrome grille, among others. These features refresh the hatchback's look, enhancing the overall appeal. In addition, the WagonR Waltz Edition features advanced gadgetry* that includes a touchscreen music system, speakers, a security system, and a reverse parking camera—raising the overall driving experience.
Since its debut in 1999, the WagonR has become one of India’s most iconic hatchbacks, setting benchmarks for reliability and customer satisfaction. Over 32.5 Lakh customers have placed their trust in the WagonR, making it one of the highest-selling cars in the country.
Achieving its first 10 Lakh sales by 2012, and the next 10 lakh milestone by 2017, the hatchback has maintained its legacy, reaching an impressive 30 Lakh sales by 2023. In the last fiscal year, WagonR commanded a 61% market share in the mid-hatchback segment, a figure that has grown to an impressive 64% in the current financial year.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with two advanced K-series engine options (1.0L and 1.2L) featuring Dual Jet, Dual VVT with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technologies. Both these units come with a choice between a manual and AGS transmission in petrol & with CNG fuel options being offered in 1.0L engine & manual transmission option.
The popular hatchback also features a range of safety aids such as dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold in AGS to offer a safe and confident driving experience.