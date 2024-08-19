Live
Just In
Mcap at top-7 firms rises Rs 1.40 lakh cr
New Delhi: The combined market valuation (mcap) of seven of the top-10 valued firms jumped Rs1,40,863.66 crore in a holiday-shortened last week with the benchmark Sensex gaining nearly 1 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerged as the biggest gainers in line with an optimistic trend at Dalal Street.
Last week, the BSE benchmark rose by 730.93 points or 0.91 per cent following a strong rally on Friday. The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs67,477.33 crore to Rs15,97,946.44 crore. The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs36,746.21 crore to Rs7,72,023.49 crore. The Mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied Rs11,727.55 crore to Rs8,45,123.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs10,913.96 crore to Rs8,36,115.19 crore. The valuation of ITC soared Rs8,569.73 crore to Rs6,28,399.10 crore and that of Reliance Industries by Rs5,311.4 crore to Rs20,00,076.41 crore. Hindustan Unilever added Rs117.48 crore to take its valuation to Rs6,45,926.13 crore.