Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.72 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,72,148.89 crore last week, with Reliance Industries leading the pack with the maximum gain, in line with a bullish trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 709.19 points or 0.87 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

However, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India faced erosion in their valuation.

Reliance Industries added Rs 48,107.94 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,07,131.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 34,280.54 crore to Rs 6,17,672.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged Rs 33,899.02 crore to Rs 11,02,159.94 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 20,413.95 crore to Rs 5,55,961.39 crore.

The mcap of Infosys edged higher by Rs 16,693.93 crore to Rs 6,18,004.12 crore, and that of TCS climbed Rs 11,487.42 crore to Rs 11,04,837.29 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 6,443.84 crore to its market valuation, which stood at Rs 10,25,426.19 crore.

The market valuation of LIC went up by Rs 822.25 crore to Rs 5,62,703.42 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 20,040.7 crore to Rs 15,08,346.39 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 9,784.46 crore to Rs 7,53,310.70 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance.