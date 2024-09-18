McDonald's India Debuts International Favourite McCrispy Chicken Burger and First-Ever Crispy Veggie Burger

This festive season, McDonald's India (W&S), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, has announced the launch of two premium burgers - the McCrispy Chicken Burger and the Crispy Veggie Burger. The McCrispy Chicken Burger, a global fan-favourite, is now making its much-anticipated debut in India, alongside the uniquely crafted Crispy Veggie Burger. These new additions underscore McDonald's commitment to providing innovative and filling menu options catering to customers with diverse taste preferences.

The McCrispy Chicken Burger features a whole-muscle chicken fillet patty, paired with a unique water-cut glazed bun, fresh lettuce and a creamy pepper mayo sauce. This burger promises a high-crunch, indulgent chicken experience that will set a new standard in the burger category.

The Crispy Veggie Burger is a specially curated offering for vegetarian customers. This unique product innovation boasts a premium crispy veggie patty made from a blend of seven high-quality vegetables including aubergine, red and green capsicum, corn, yellow and green zucchini, and French beans. Complemented by the water-cut glazed bun and the delicious cocktail mayo sauce, this burger is crafted to deliver bold taste and crunchiness.

Akshay Jatia, Executive Director, Westlife Foodworld said, “We are delighted to launch the iconic McCrispy Chicken Burger and the all-new Crispy Veggie Burger marking a significant milestone in our product innovation journey. This launch represents our commitment to bringing the best of international flavours to India while also creating distinctive offerings for our vegetarian customers. They are one of our most exciting launches and we believe these new burgers will be an absolute game-changer in the industry. We are confident that this launch will significantly contribute towards the growth of the burger category in India.”

These burgers are set to redefine the burger experience for customers with their unmatched crunch and flavour. They can now enjoy these innovative offerings at their nearest McDonald's restaurants in West and South India and also on-the-go via the Drive-Thru and McDelivery platforms.
















