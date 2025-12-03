Meesho IPO Opens Today: Price, GMP, Subscription and Key Details (3–5 Dec 2025)
Meesho IPO opens on 3 December 2025 with a price band of ₹105–₹111. Check today’s GMP, IPO size, subscription status, lot size, allotment date, and listing details in simple terms.
Meesho’s IPO opens today.
It will close on 5 December 2025.
The price band is ₹105 to ₹111 per share.
The issue has fresh shares and an OFS.
IPO Size
Total amount: ₹5,421.20 crore.
Fresh issue: ₹4,250 crore.
OFS: ₹1,171.20 crore.
Listing on BSE and NSE.
Grey Market Price
Meesho GMP today is ₹47.
Yesterday’s GMP was ₹42.
The premium is ₹5 higher today.
Subscription (11:45 AM)
Total: 0.46 times.
Retail: 1.76 times.
NII: 0.53 times.
QIB: 0.00 times.
Key Details
GMP: ₹47
Dates: 3–5 December 2025
Price: ₹105–₹111
Size: ₹5,421.20 crore
Lot Size: 135 shares
Allotment: 6 December or 8 December 2025
Registrar: KFin Technologies
Managers: Kotak, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Citigroup
Listing: 10 December 2025
