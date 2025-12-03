Meesho IPO Opens Today: Price, GMP, Subscription and Key Details (3–5 Dec 2025)

Meesho’s IPO opens today.

It will close on 5 December 2025.

The price band is ₹105 to ₹111 per share.

The issue has fresh shares and an OFS.

IPO Size

Total amount: ₹5,421.20 crore.

Fresh issue: ₹4,250 crore.

OFS: ₹1,171.20 crore.

Listing on BSE and NSE.

Grey Market Price

Meesho GMP today is ₹47.

Yesterday’s GMP was ₹42.

The premium is ₹5 higher today.

Subscription (11:45 AM)

Total: 0.46 times.

Retail: 1.76 times.

NII: 0.53 times.

QIB: 0.00 times.

Key Details

GMP: ₹47

Dates: 3–5 December 2025

Price: ₹105–₹111

Size: ₹5,421.20 crore

Lot Size: 135 shares

Allotment: 6 December or 8 December 2025

Registrar: KFin Technologies

Managers: Kotak, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Citigroup

Listing: 10 December 2025