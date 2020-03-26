MEIL donates 5 crore to TS CMRF

Hyderabad: City-based infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on Thursday said it donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), Telangana, to support the State government efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic.



"The whole country is battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited came forward to contribute its assistance to the government of Telangana. The company donated Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister's relief fund, to fight against the coronavirus pandemic," MEIL said in a statement.

The company praised the Telangana government's efforts to control the pandemic. MEIL Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy issued a cheque for Rs 5 crore and wrote a letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in this regard, the statement added.