Diarrhoea Outbreaks in Srikakulam, CM reviews with officials on the issue

People in Srikakulam have been affected by a diarrhoeal outbreak. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with senior district officials on Tuesday.

The officials reported that a total of 32 individuals have contracted diarrhoea, with 10 already discharged from hospital and 22 currently receiving treatment. They reassured the CM that the health of the patients is stable.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that recent road repair work had been carried out in Srikakulam town. Additionally, they highlighted that initial investigations suggest contaminated fresh water as the cause of the outbreak.

Health camps have been established in the district to assist those affected, officials told the CM.