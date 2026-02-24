Collector calls for devotion, discipline and communal harmony during Ramadhan

Kumuram BheemAsifabad: District Collector K. Haritha on Monday emphasised that festivals should be celebrated peacefully and in a spirit of religious harmony, urging all communities to observe the holy month of Ramadhan with devotion and mutual respect.

A Peace Committee meeting was held at the Integrated District Collectorate Bhavan conference hall in the district headquarters in view of the forthcoming festival.

The meeting was attended by District Additional Collector (Revenue) David, Training IFS Officer Bhargav Kumar and Asifabad Revenue Mandal Officer Lokeshwar Rao, along with other officials and community representatives.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector stated that the month of Ramadhan should be observed in a calm and devotional atmosphere.

She directed the Municipal Commissioner to undertake daily sanitation works at mosques to ensure cleanliness during the holy month. The Electricity Department Superintendent Engineer was instructed to make arrangements for uninterrupted power supply, particularly during prayer times.

The Collector further directed the Police Department to coordinate effectively and ensure that no traffic congestion occurred near mosques during peak hours. She reiterated that all festivals in the district must be celebrated in a peaceful environment, strengthening communal harmony and unity. District Minority Welfare Officer Nadeem, Electricity Department SE Uttam Jade, Tehsildars Riyaz and Madhukar, Municipal Commissioner Gajanan, Asifabad Municipal Vice Chairman Mohammed Ahmed, members of the Peace Committee, religious leaders and other officials were present at the meeting.