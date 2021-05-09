MEIL to supply oxygen to TS, AP for free

Hyderabad: IN tune with the efforts of the governments in the Telugu States, Hyderabad-based infra major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has initiated efforts to offer free supply of medical oxygen B type cylinders free of cost to hospitals to help them meet the increasing demand for the medical oxygen. In this context, MEIL has submitted its proposal to the Telangana government.

The company is planning to supply 500 to 600 oxygen cylinders per day with each cylinder having a capacity of 7,000 litres.

The total quantum of supply of oxygen thus will be around 35 lakh litres and it has also received request to refill oxygen cylinders from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (50 cylinders), Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital (200), Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences (100) and Hyderabad Care Hi-tech hospital (50).

MEIL with the technical support of DRDO, is planning to construct 30-40 oxygen generation plants. Each plant can generate 150-1,000 litres per minute based on the technology of on-board oxygen generation used in fighter planes. Director DRDO Col.

BS Rawat has appointed Senior Scientist Raghavendra Rao to coordinate the initiative. The company is currently manufacturing a 30 metric tonne per day of cryogenic oxygen liquefaction plant and the same will be installed and commissioned at ITC Bhadrachalam by May 13.

The cryogenic oxygen will then be converted into usable liquid oxygen for medical purposes at the MEIL facilities.

Company sources say if the State governments require more oxygen, then MEIL is ready to import two - three cryogenic oxygen tanks from Spain, which will help in the sourcing and movement of liquid oxygen, according to company sources.