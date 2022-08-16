MEIL unfurls tricolour atop indigenous land rig 

Hyderabad: For the first time in India, the national flag was hoisted atop an indigenous land rig manufactured by Drillmec a subsidiary of MEIL Group at the ICOMM facility in Nagaram near here. PP Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), hoisted the flagonthe occasion of 76th Independence Day here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, PP Reddy, known for his philanthropic pursuits, said: "It has been my dream to stand on this indigenous rig and hoist National Flag on Independence Day. Thanks for fulfilling my aspirations," he said while thanking MEIL's diligent workforce. Attributing the success of the indigenisation of the rig technology to the hard work of MEIL Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy, he said: "Today, MEIL has grown into one of the top-notchinfrastructure companies in the country in a short period under the stewardship of MD Krishna Reddy."