- Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC Bank
- ‘India Gate Kartavyapath Out of bounds for walkers and picnicking till G20 is over
- Gold declines Rs 100; silver plunges Rs 700
- Poll panel ready work as per legal provisions: CEC on ‘one nation, one election'
- Mercedes-Benz launches new MAR 20X 3S outlet in Madurai
- KCR to inaugurate Palamuru Rangareddy Lift scheme on September 16
- Community-driven coalition to create a climate-resilient and inclusive Bengaluru
- Forest Minister visits the house of Venkatesh, who died in an elephant attack; Rs 25 lakh compensation announced
- Country's first underground power transformer in Bengaluru installed
- Sitharaman urges Fintechs to safe-guard against cyber, crypto threats
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its revamped showroom MAR 20X in this temple town under its initiative to strengthen network, a top official said on Wednesday.
Madurai: Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its revamped showroom MAR 20X in this temple town under its initiative to strengthen network, a top official said on Wednesday.
With the inauguration of MAR 20X 3S facility, the total number of such outlets operated by the automaker in India rose to 12. The MAR 20X format is the modern retail format of Mercedes-Benz and it is based on the four pillars of Design, Architecture, Customer-oriented process, and Digital enhancements. The showroom, located on the Kappalur by-pass to serve customers from Madurai and neighboring districts, is spread across 30,000 sq ft with a built-up area of 18,000 sq ft. All the cars from the Mercedes-Benz stable would be on display at the facility, which is served by 35 trained staff.
The MAR 20X is an integrated 3S facility with Mercedes-Benz certified and private and semi-private consultancy areas for customers among others. Mercedes-Benz Vice-President Customer Services and Corporate Affairs Shekhar Bhide inaugurated the facility in the presence of Sundaram Motors Executive Director Sharath Vijayaraghavan and senior officials.