‘MetLife best company to work for in India’
Hyderabad: MetLife, a financial services company, has been recognised by Great Place to Work India as one of India’s Best Companies to Work For 2025, ranking number one in the insurance sector and number six overall.
This milestone reflects MetLife’s commitment to building a purpose-driven, inclusive culture where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to thrive. The recognition highlights organisations that have demonstrated exceptional employee experience and people-first practices. Each year, Great Place to Work evaluates companies across India through its rigorous methodology, drawing from employee feedback and people practice audits to assess how consistently high-trust cultures are being fostered. Great Place to Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organisations for over three decades.