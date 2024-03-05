  • Menu
MGL cuts CNG prices for Mumbai, surroundings from midnight
Mumbai : The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Tuesday announced a reduction in CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg for Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The downward revision will come into effect from midnight of March 5/6, and now the new prices of CNG will be Rs 73.40 per kg.

This new rate offers attractive savings of 53 per cent, compared to petrol, and 22 per cent, compared to diesel, at current price levels in Mumbai.

This reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability, and environmental friendliness to consumers, and taking a step towards making India cleaner and greener, it said.

