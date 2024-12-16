MIC Electronics Completes Landmark Train Display Board Project for Indian Railways' Ratlam Division

City-based MIC Electronics Limited, (listed in the Stock Exchanges) a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays, and electronic solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its project for the Ratlam Division of Western Railway Zone. The company has received the Letter of Completion/Installation Certificate, marking a significant milestone in its partnership with Indian Railways.

This comprehensive project encompassed several critical installations, including replacement of five-line train display boards on a codal basis at Indore, provision of new CGDB (Coach Guidance Display Board) at NMH (NIMACH) Platform 2 along with information display boards and GPS clocks at 33 stations under MEA, replacement of information display boards at seven stations, installation of "at-a-glance" display boards at four stations, and the replacement of analog/GPS clocks at 67 locations on a codal life basis.

These installations reinforce MIC Electronics’ commitment to enhancing the operational efficiency and passenger convenience of Indian Railways through cutting-edge digital display solutions.

Speaking on the achievement, CEO MIC Rakshit Mathur said, "We are delighted to have delivered this crucial project on time and to the satisfaction of Indian Railways. This achievement underlines our dedication to providing innovative and reliable solutions customized to the unique needs of our clients. We look forward to collaborating with Indian Railways again in future to deliver such important tasks as part of streamlining operations. Obtaining a Letter of Completion from Indian Railways is critical as it serves as formal recognition that the project or service has been executed in strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines, standards, and specifications. This ensures compliance with operational and safety benchmarks while bolstering trust and credibility for future endeavours.”

MIC Electronics continues to strengthen its role in the public infrastructure domain. The company remains committed to supporting Indian Railways' modernization initiatives, ensuring a seamless experience for millions of passengers across the country.




























