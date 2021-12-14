Minigrids: Clean Energy, at a least cost option

Every year, on 14th December, National Energy Conservation Day is observed. The above day helps demonstrate to the general public about India's achievement in energy efficiency as well as conservation. The Energy conservation does refer to the prudent use of available resources and also prevention of energy waste through the use of efficient methods.



Clean Energy a least cost option

Today, nearing to 789 million people or about one in 10 individuals worldwide live without electricity, 78% of them, live in 20 nations, most of these nations belong to Sub-Saharan Africa as well as Asia. For a large number of people, clean energy mini-grids would be least cost option for reliable electricity access when compared to two major alternative grid extension and standalone system. However, there is drawback, because despite the interest and activity across the development of clean energy mini-grids, pace at which they being developed and financed remains slow. In order to address these barriers, we require a more cohesive as well efficient and strong minigrid sector. This requires greater collaboration as well as coordination amongst the varied stakeholders which include funders/financier, government, industry/private sector as well as other enablers too.

India

For village-scale solar powered minigrids are definitely are the most promising paths for India, to meet its linked aims of both GDP Growth as well as access to electricity for all. When it comes to the Ministry of new and Renewable Energy is already active in this field, but when we are able to have comprehensive as well as standardized national minigrid policy, this will facilitate the private sector involvement and ease financing will enable this model to flourish.

Our nation, India is betting heavily when it comes to renewable energy in order to produce a significant chunk of the electricity essential to power an 8% GDP growth, with a much smaller carbon footprint which would be compatible with the nation's carbon reduction targets. The Govt has set an ambitious target of nearly 200 gigawatts (GW) from renewables by 2022 out of which 100 GW would be from solar energy.

Clean Energy

Minigrids can help produce as well as distribute clean and affordable power right where it is consumed. A mere one 50-kilowatt peak(kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant having battery storage, an an aggregate minigrid length of 5 kms, can power a host of small businesses, banks, petrol pumps, micro enterprises, health centres, educational institutions, two telecom towers and more 500 homes.

Few best minigrid companies in India

OMC P0wer, is a multi-award-winning rural power company, it finances, builds as well as operates village level solar power plants with minigrid distribution.it is one of the largest minigrid companies in India.

Husk Power Systems: The above company is first minigrid company to power 100 communities as well as 500 small business customers.

Cygni's Solar DC solutions or DC micro-grid is an innovative technology which offers green solar energy as well as dc power at very low cost.