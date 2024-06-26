MIPPL unveils new brand; to invest 2k cr in expansion

Live
Hyderabad: City-based Maruti Ispat & Pipes Private Limited (MIPPL), a subsidiary of the MS Agarwal Group and is South India’s second-largest secondary steel manufacturer, has launched ERW steel pipes with the brand name MS Vayu.
As part of the expansion plan, the company will add 6 lakh metric tonnes capacity over the next five years by investing Rs2000 crore. This will further solidify its position in the market. The company also aims to extend its manufacturing facilities to new regions in order to expand swiftly to the northern and eastern regions of the country.
