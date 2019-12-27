Mobile users consumed 54,917 mn GB data till Sept: Trai

New Delhi: The volume of total wireless data usage increased from 828 million GB during the year 2014 to 46,404 million GB during the year 2018 and not stopping there, the usage in 2019 is expected to surpass the previous year by a significant margin since it has already touched of 54,917 million GB till September 2019, according to a Trai analysis.

Total number of wireless data subscribers increased from 281.58 million at the end of year 2014 to 664.80 million at the end of September 2019 and achieving a yearly growth rate of 36.36 per cent in 2018 over 2017 (Y-o-Y), Trai said.

"The volume of total wireless data usage increased from 828 million GB during the year 2014 to 46,404 million GB during the year 2018-19. The wireless data usage in the year 2019 is expected to surpass the previous year usage by a significant margin as reflected by usage of 54,917 million GB till September 2019", it said. In 2018, 46,406 million GB data were used and in 2017, it was 20,092 million GB. Before 2016, only 4642 million GB data were used, the analysis noted.