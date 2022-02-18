MoEF extends GMDC's environment clearance at Tadkeshwar Lignite Mines, Surat

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Friday announced that it has received an amendment to its environment clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to mine up to a depth of 135 meters from its earlier approved depth of 94 meters at the Tadkeshwar, Lignite Mines.

Mr. Roopwant Singh, Managing Director, GMDC, said, "The Lignite Mines in Tadkeshwar is strategically located in Surat, a large industrial belt. We have mined 0.68 mn MT of Lignite from the Tadkeshwar mines in 9MFY22 against 0.53 mn MT in 9MFY21. This is indeed a good development and will help us cater to the constantly increasing demand-supply gap and the energy requirements in the state and across the country."

Mr Singh further added, "For FY21-22, we had a production target of 86.63 lakh MT and we have achieved 65.64 lakh MT till 23/1/2022. During the year 2021-22, lignite production at Bhavnagar mines achieved was 12.86 lakh MT, an increase of 7.92 lakh MT, as against 4.94 Lakh MT in 2020-21."

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is a leading mining PSU enterprise and the largest lignite seller in the country. It is the State Public Undertaking of the Government of Gujarat. The state-owned company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, south Gujarat, and the Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.