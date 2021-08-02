Mondelez distributes oxygen devices in Chittoor

Hyderabad: As part of the company's Covid relief efforts, Mondelez India has distributed 91 oxygen concentrators in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The distribution was taken up in the presence of Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary, Health Medical & Family Welfare, JVN Subramanyam, Director of Industries, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Hari Narayanaswamy, Chittoor District Collector and PS Girish, Municipal Commissioner, Tirupati Municipal Corporation and others.

The company has been consistently working towards community development through various initiatives for several years now.