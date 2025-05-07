Live
- Collector orders expediting housing projects
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Minister Shivaraj Thangadgi mourns the demise of senior poet Prof. G.S. Siddalingaiah
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- 7 killed in Pakistan LoC shelling; J&K L-G orders evacuation of civilians from vulnerable areas
- Revanth Reddy, Owaisi, KTR, Kishan Reddy, and Kavitha Praise Operation Sindoor Strikes on Pakistan Terror Camps
- Thank you, PM Modi: Family of Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi hails Operation Sindoor
- Perfect tribute: Family members of Pahalgam victims on 'Operation Sindoor'
Moody’s Ratings cuts India’s 2025 growth forecast to 6.3%
Highlights
New Delhi: India's economy is likely to grow slower at 6.3 percent in 2025 from 6.7 percent in the previous year, Moody’s Ratings said on Tuesday,...
New Delhi: India's economy is likely to grow slower at 6.3 percent in 2025 from 6.7 percent in the previous year, Moody’s Ratings said on Tuesday, flagging tensions with Pakistan.
The trimmed forecast comes just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank lowered India’s and the world’s growth estimates. “Uncertainty surrounding global economic policies is likely to take a toll on consumer, business and financial activity,” the ratings agency said in its Global Macro Outlook’s May update.
Next Story