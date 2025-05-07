  • Menu
Moody’s Ratings cuts India’s 2025 growth forecast to 6.3%

Highlights

New Delhi: India's economy is likely to grow slower at 6.3 percent in 2025 from 6.7 percent in the previous year, Moody's Ratings said on Tuesday, flagging tensions with Pakistan.

New Delhi: India's economy is likely to grow slower at 6.3 percent in 2025 from 6.7 percent in the previous year, Moody’s Ratings said on Tuesday, flagging tensions with Pakistan.

The trimmed forecast comes just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank lowered India’s and the world’s growth estimates. “Uncertainty surrounding global economic policies is likely to take a toll on consumer, business and financial activity,” the ratings agency said in its Global Macro Outlook’s May update.

