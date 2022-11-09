MSME-DFO, TIF to hold vendor development meet

Hyderabad: The MSME Development and Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO), Hyderabad, is organising a meet for enterprises to connect with public sector undertakings, under the 'Vendor Development Programme with PSUs.' The two-day connect is being jointly organised with Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) on November 11 and 12, 2022 at MSME-DFO in Balanagar, Hyderabad. After the announcement of the public procurement policy by the Central government, these events got a boost.

Now, the PSUs need to identify the MSMEs that can be suppliers and also the products that these units can manufacture. The PSUs need to organise such vendor development events on their premises or at MSME clusters so that it is focused for a group of MSMEs.

D Krishna Bhaskar, Director of Industries, Telangana, will be present as the Chief Guest, along with other stakeholders such as D Chandra Sekhar, Additional Development Commissioner, MSME-DFO, Hyderabad, K Sudhir Reddy, president, TIF, KSNV Subba Rao, FGM, Central Bank of India, Pramod Kumar Vijayvargia, General Manager, Sidbi, Hyderabad-RO, PSS Anil Kumar, Additional General Manager, BHEL, TR Vijaya Kumar, Additional General Manager, Indegenisation, HAL, Hyderabad.

The event is supported by Jeedimetla Industries Association, Geethanagar Navajeevan Nagar micro industrial association, Cooperative industrial estate in Gandhi Nagar, SV Co-operative industrialist welfare association and Prashanthi Nagar SSI welfare association. Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, SIDBI, SBI, Canara Bank and PNB are the event sponsors.