MSR India launches copper-filtered mask

Hyderabad: MSR India, a city-based listed company which markets products under Dr Copper brand, on Monday said it launched copper-filtered N-95 reusable face mask and also Dr Copper Care Key, a patented device that reduces risking of touching virus-infected surfaces. Along with its feature to help as bottle opener, the device enables individuals to open doors of homes and cars, push buttons of elevators and keypads without touching the surface. Whereas, the copper-filtered mask by Dr Copper a five-layered N95 mask which can be reusable up to 35 times. This mask is designed primarily for the purpose of controlling the contamination with self-disinfecting property that copper has. It offers five-layered protection with air mesh cloth.



"By consecutively winning Asia's Greatest Brands & Leaders awards for the years 2018-19 & 2019-20 from Asia One, our hunger for growth is honoured. Now with these two new product inventions, Dr Copper will passionately strive to build a healthier nation, motivated by Made in India notion and Vocal for Local slogan," said Dr M Malla Reddy, CEO, MSR India.

The care key device is a surface distancing key, also known as Covid key, which is made of 99.9 per cent pure copper. It helps users with more than 20 day-to-day tasks without touching surfaces. The ability of pure copper in killing any virus, including SARC Covid-19 is the primary reason for launching this key, he added.

Established in 2015, Dr Copper is now among the leading brands in product category. It sold over four million water bottles to over three million customers. MSR India is listed on BSE.