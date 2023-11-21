Mukesh Ambani announces Rs 20K cr investment in Bengal over next 3 years

Kolkata: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambai on Tuesday. announced an investment to the tune of Rs 20,000 core in West Bengal over the next three years.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the seventh edition of Bengal Global Business Summit, Ambani said that the investments will be made in sectors like education, healthcare and non-conventional energy.

At the same time, he said that there will be focus on extending the network of Jio Telecom in the remotest corners of the state.

“Already, we have invested Rs 45,000 crore in West Bengal. For the next three years, there will be an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the state over the next three years,” Ambani said.

He also said that Reliance Market will help in showcasing and marketing the handicrafts products from West Bengal, besides opening a new training center in the state for marketing of these handicrafts products.

Ambani also said that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth achieved in West Bengal during the last few years proves how suitable the state is for new investments.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Mamata Banerjee, an ideal investment atmosphere is there in West Bengal. For us also, the state is an ideal investment destination,” said Ambani.