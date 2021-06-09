Munjal Auto Q4FY21 Results: Reports consolidated profit of Rs 19.50 crore

The auto parts company Munjal Auto Industries on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 19.50 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, the company posted a profit of Rs 5.69 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The revenue from operations grew 81.86 per cent to Rs 622.07 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 342.05 crore posted last year. Sequentially, the revenue stood at Rs 644.59 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.



EBIDTA grew 263.63 per cent to Rs 40 crore compared to Rs 11 crore posted last year. The margins grew to 6.4 per cent in Q4FY21 compared to 2.5 per cent posted in Q4FY20.



The company has reported EPS of Rs 1.95 for the period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs (0.14) for the period ended March 31, 2020. EPS stood at Rs 0.57 for the period ended December 31, 2020.

