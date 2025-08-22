  • Menu
Musk stares at judiciary axe

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has been ordered by a US Federal judge to face a lawsuit from voters, who accused him of defrauding...

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has been ordered by a US Federal judge to face a lawsuit from voters, who accused him of defrauding them into signing a petition supporting the US Constitution for a chance to win his $1 million-a-day giveaway.

The plaintiff alleged that winners were pre-selected, but Musk announced it as a lottery opportunity to win the prize, according to reports. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, held that the victim Jacqueline McAferty, an Arizona resident, has made a plausible claim in her proposed class action against Musk and his political action committee America PAC.

