Live
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
- IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain of CSK
- Shiv Sena MP urges Oppn not to oppose Dharavi redevelopment for political mileage
Just In
Mustafa Suleyman new CEO at Microsoft AI
Highlights
London: Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman to head up its consumer artificial intelligence business, adding to its ranks an influential figure in...
London: Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman to head up its consumer artificial intelligence business, adding to its ranks an influential figure in the artificial intelligence (AI) world to cement its position at the forefront of the booming AI industry. Suleyman said in a post on LinkedIn on Monday that he’ll become CEO of Microsoft AI, leading all of the company’s consumer AI products and research, including its generative AI service Copilot as well as its Bing search engine and Edge browser. The hiring is likely to bolster Microsoft’s lead position in the booming AI industry, as big tech companies battle for position to capitalize on demand for AI services.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT