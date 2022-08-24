Muthoot Finance launches mg reward programme

Hyderabad: Muthoot Finance, India's largest gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC), emerges as the first gold-loan NBFC to launch a new reward programme for their customers- 'Milligram Reward Programme' wherein transactions with The Muthoot Group will be rewarded with at least a milligram gold. The programme aims to strengthen the relationship with customers and bring back the inactive customers.

Customers can participate in this two-year long programme, wherein for the first time in India a customer reward program is run in 24 carat gold. The programme will be applicable for 30 plus services offered by the company. All the customers who transact with the company - even availing gold loans and repaying the gold loan interests will be rewarded through the program.

Every customer referral transaction with the company will earn 20 mg of gold as well. Annually Rs 50 crore worth gold (100 kg) is expected to be paid off through the programme. The program will be launched with effect from April 1, 2022. There are multiple criteria attached to different schemes and transactions to win these gold points.

George Alexander Muthoot, MD of Muthoot Finance said, "Our customers have always motivated us to keep innovating and offer a premium consumer experience. They have significantly contributed to our growth journey. This reward system is a small way for us to express our gratitude towards their relentless trust and loyalty over the years."