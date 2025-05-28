Muthoot FinCorp Net profit zooms 40% to `787.15 cr in FY25

Trivandrum: Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group, also known as Muthoot Blue, reported a net profit growth of 39.86 per cent for FY25, reaching Rs787.15 crore, up from Rs562.81 crore in FY24. Year-on-year (Y-O-Y) revenue stood at Rs5,550.53 crore, a 38.22 per cent increase from Rs4,015.77 crore. Disbursements for the year were Rs66,277.31 crore, reflecting a 32.11 per cent growth Y-O-Y.

Revenue for the quarter reached Rs1,478.59 crore, marking a 23.49 per cent increase from Rs1,197.31 crore in Q4 FY24. Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs32,055.17 crore, up 46.22 per cent from Rs21,922.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The standalone net profit for the quarter was Rs191.67 crore, compared to Rs239.79 crore in Q4 FY24, while disbursements rose to `19,648.29 crore from Rs14,130.08 crore, a 39.05 per cent increase.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot FinCorp Limited, said: “FY25 has been a deeply fulfilling year for us. The 39.86 per cent growth in net profit and over 38 per cent increase in revenue are not just financial achievements—they reflect the enduring trust of our customers, the strength of our purpose, and the dedication of our Muthootians across India. As our non-gold portfolio continues to expand and more households benefit from our inclusive offerings, we remain firmly committed to transforming lives by improving their financial wellbeing.”

The board of directors has also approved the raising of up to Rs8,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), Subordinated Debt, Perpetual Debt, and Commercial Papers (CPs) during the current financial year, to support the company’s growth and capital requirements.