Nagarjuna Putta: Transforming IT with Innovation and Vision

Nagarjuna Putta, a Technical Project Manager with 15 years of experience, has carved a niche in information technology by driving innovation and delivering impactful solutions. With expertise in cloud transformation, real-time data architecture, and AI integration, he has played a vital role in reshaping media and advertising technology.

“My passion for technology began during my studies in Electronics and Communications Engineering,” Nagarjuna recalls. His early career at Infosys laid the foundation for a journey that evolved from technical roles to leadership in managing large-scale projects.

One of his most notable achievements has been transitioning businesses to cloud-native systems. “Moving from on-premise to cloud is a complex process, but it enables scalability, efficiency, and reliability,” he explains. At Nielsen, he led groundbreaking projects like Digital Ad Ratings (DAR), which streamlined ad measurement and enhanced data accuracy.

Managing global teams has been another significant part of his career. “Working across time zones and cultures can be challenging, but clear communication and regular updates keep everyone aligned,” he says. Nagarjuna’s focus on team collaboration and realistic timelines ensures project success.

His leadership style emphasizes transparency, recognition, and flexibility to maintain team morale. “It’s important to celebrate achievements and provide a healthy work-life balance,” he shares.

When it comes to problem-solving, Nagarjuna believes in breaking issues into smaller tasks and collaborating with teams to find effective solutions. “Being proactive and having contingency plans is crucial,” he notes.

In today’s era of remote work, Nagarjuna has adapted by focusing on outcomes rather than oversight. “Trusting your team and providing the right tools makes all the difference,” he says.

Looking ahead, Nagarjuna is committed to staying at the forefront of technology. “Continuous learning and innovation are essential to thrive in the ever-changing IT landscape,” he concludes.

Through his leadership and vision, Nagarjuna continues to drive transformative change, making a lasting impact on the industry.