NAREDCO Telangana launches skill development programme

Hyderabad: With an objective of empowering the workers in the construction sector and enhancing their skills and capabilities,real estate body NAREDCO Telangana launched NIPUN (The National Initiative for Promotion of Upskilling of Nirman workers) centre at Muppa's Melody, Osman Nagar in Hyderabad. The NIPUN programme was inaugurated by S Devendar Reddy, Chief City Planner, GHMC in the presence of B Sunil Chandra Reddy, President of NAREDCO Telangana and other dignitaries.

The construction industry which is poised to become the largest employer by 2022, employing more than 75 million people, is also plagued by an acute shortage of skilled manpower. While the real estate and construction sector alone needs 45 million additional skilled workers over the next 10 years, the need of the hour is to develop and offer a formal learning and skilling programmes to workers.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has launched NIPUN on 21st June 2022 to skill over one lakh construction workers through a network of industry partners in the construction sector and Sector Skill Councils (SSC) within a period of one year. In order to implement the NIPUN project and undertake region specific initiatives across the country, NAREDCO has been recognised as a Project Implementation Agency and Prabhodita as training partner.

S Devendar Reddy, Chief City Planner, GHMC, said: "With the potential to benefit over 200 construction workers at Muppa Melody, NIPUN program will not only benefit the workers in terms of enhancing knowledge of their job roles but also equip them on safety aspects to ensure reduction of accidents at the construction sites. NIPUN offers competency-based on-site skill training and certification mechanism including social security opportunities to the disadvantaged construction workers"

B Sunil Chandra Reddy, President, NAREDCO Telangana, said: "In Telangana, we are starting the NIPUN project at Muppa Melody construction site and in the future, the training programs will be extended to multiple developers in order to benefit maximum number of workers in the region. The government is committed to the successful implementation of the program and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of workers in the construction sector". Vijaya Sai Meka, Secretary General, NAREDCO Telangana, said: "The launch of NIPUN is a significant step towards building a skilled workforce in the construction sector and will contribute to the overall growth for the industry.