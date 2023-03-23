National meet on millets to kickstart today

Industry body Assocham in association with Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, ICRISAT, ICAR – NAARM, ICAR – IIMR and ICMR - National Institute of Nutrition, are organising a National Conference on Millets: The Future Super Food for the World at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad today. The conference aims to engage stakeholders from domestic and international level and continue to promote and support the growth of millets, in order to create a more sustainable and equitable food system for all.





In recent years, there has been a growing interest in alternative, more sustainable food sources. One such food source is Millets, a group of small-seeded cereal grains that are grown in dry and semi-arid regions of the world. They have been staple foods for thousands of years in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe, but have declined in popularity in recent times due to the increased consumption of wheat and rice. They are known for their high nutritional value, drought tolerance, and resilience to extreme weather conditions.



