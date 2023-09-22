Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan gets award

Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has been honoured with AsiaOne Diplomatic Excellence Award 2023. The award ceremony took place at the 21st Asian Business & Social Forum, held in New Delhi.



The AsiaOne Diplomatic Excellence Award is recognition of Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan’s exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties between India and Kazakhstan. This distinguished award was presented to him by Prof SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, during a gala event attended by eminent ministers, diplomats, business leaders, and healthcare visionaries from across the globe.

The event witnessed the presence of several Union ministers including Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Rural Development; Dr Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment; Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence & Tourism; and Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy.