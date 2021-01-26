Nellore: On the verge of rapid industrialisation

Nellore: Nellore district, which is officially known as Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, has the potential to becoming a mega industrial corridor. With a good number of industrial ventures coming up in close proximity to the Chennai-Kolkata highway, the district, bordered by the Bay of Bengal, is already witnessing rapid industrialisation.

The district received a shot in the arm in December 2020 with the central government approving the proposal, besides making a budgetary allocation for the development of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,139.44 crore.

The district is home to 16 mega, 54 large, and 5,233 MSMEs. Plans are afoot for the establishment of nine mega industries, 17 large industries and 384 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the district.

The major industrial and businesses include power generation, metal products manufacture, service projects, agro-based and food products making, non-metallic mineral products making, drugs and chemicals manufacture, textile and apparel making, electrical products making, leather products and plastic product manufacturing units.

As per official data, in the district, there are 12 power generation units, 10 metal product units, 23 agro based and food product units, 9 non-metallic mineral product units, 6 drug and chemical plants, 2 textile and apparel units, 2 units that produce electrical products, 1 leather manufacturing unit and three plastic plants.

However, Tata Chemicals, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Coca Cola, Kribhco, Tarakeswara, Kandukuri Shirts, VBC Glass, have yet to start their activities.