New-age B-school choices dwell on AI, flexibility

New Delhi: Business school aspirants globally are increasingly choosing to upskill rather than pivot careers, as economic uncertainty and shifting global mobility reshape preferences, according to a new report by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

The “GMAC Prospective Students Survey 2025,” based on responses from 4,253 individuals across 145 countries, found that candidates now view graduate management education as a targeted investment to bridge skill gaps and improve career resilience. Nearly 75 per cent of respondents were Gen Z, and 46 per cent were women.

While the United States remains the top study destination, more candidates—especially from Central and South Asia and Latin America—are increasingly favouring Western Europe, reflecting evolving geopolitical and policy considerations.

Interest in MBA programmes remains strong among 25–30-year-olds, but younger candidates are showing higher preference for specialised business master’s degrees. Across programmes, artificial intelligence has emerged as a core expectation, with half of respondents saying AI tools are essential to their learning—up sharply from previous years.

Consulting continues to be the most preferred post-study career path. However, younger candidates are showing declining interest in the technology sector, even as older applicants report renewed interest despite industry disruptions.

The report also highlights shifting priorities among employers and candidates. While both value strategic thinking and problem-solving, employers place greater emphasis on soft skills such as initiative, coachability, and emotional intelligence.

Cost sensitivity remains a key concern, particularly among early-stage applicants, women, and first-generation candidates, who are more cautious about application volumes and return on investment. Additionally, a widening gender gap in preference for full-time, in-person study signals growing demand for hybrid and flexible learning formats.

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