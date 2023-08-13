  • Menu
New Delhi: Deloitte quits as Adani auditor

New Delhi: Deloitte quits as Adani auditor
Deloitte has resigned as auditor of the Adani group's port company with the firm run by billionaire Gautam Adani saying the auditor wanted a wider remit over other firms in the conglomerate following the report of a US short seller.

The resignation comes weeks after Deloitte raised concern over certain transactions flagged in the report of Hindenburg Research.

The resignation comes weeks after Deloitte raised concern over certain transactions flagged in the report of Hindenburg Research.

