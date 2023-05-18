Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
New Delhi: Google defends Play Store service fee
Highlights
Google on Wednesday defended its position on Play Store service fee for developers and its stance on user choice billing policy, saying that Google Play’s service fees are actually the lowest among major app stores
New Delhi : Google on Wednesday defended its position on Play Store service fee for developers and its stance on user choice billing policy, saying that Google Play’s service fees are actually the lowest among major app stores. Google estimates less than 60 of the over 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play currently could pay a service fee of above 15 per cent. “This fee is further reduced by 4 per cent if a user pays through an alternative billing system,” the company said in a blog post. The tech giant said that only 3 per cent of developers in India sell digital goods or services and therefore would need to pay a service fee.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS