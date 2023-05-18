  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

New Delhi: Google defends Play Store service fee

New Delhi: Google defends Play Store service fee
x
Highlights

Google on Wednesday defended its position on Play Store service fee for developers and its stance on user choice billing policy, saying that Google Play’s service fees are actually the lowest among major app stores

New Delhi : Google on Wednesday defended its position on Play Store service fee for developers and its stance on user choice billing policy, saying that Google Play’s service fees are actually the lowest among major app stores. Google estimates less than 60 of the over 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play currently could pay a service fee of above 15 per cent. “This fee is further reduced by 4 per cent if a user pays through an alternative billing system,” the company said in a blog post. The tech giant said that only 3 per cent of developers in India sell digital goods or services and therefore would need to pay a service fee.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X