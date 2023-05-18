New Delhi: Google defends Play Store service fee

New Delhi : Google on Wednesday defended its position on Play Store service fee for developers and its stance on user choice billing policy, saying that Google Play’s service fees are actually the lowest among major app stores. Google estimates less than 60 of the over 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play currently could pay a service fee of above 15 per cent. “This fee is further reduced by 4 per cent if a user pays through an alternative billing system,” the company said in a blog post. The tech giant said that only 3 per cent of developers in India sell digital goods or services and therefore would need to pay a service fee.

