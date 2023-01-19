New Office Bearers of the ICSI Hyderabad Chapter for the Year 2023

In a Special Meeting of the Managing Committee of the ICSI- Hyderabad Chapter held on Thursday, the 12th January 2023 at Hyderabad, new members have been elected as Office Bearers of the ICSI- Hyderabad Chapter for a tenure of 19th January 2023 to 18th January 2024. The members are CS Tangirala Lalitha Devi as Chairperson, CS Akshita Surana as Vice-Chairperson, CS Manjeet Bucha as Secretary, CS Srilakshmi Narayana Gupta Gamini as Treasurer

Apart from the above, the following are also members of the Managing Committee of ICSI – Hyderabad Chapter. CS A. Karthik Member, CS Pavan Kankani Member, CS Shilpa Bung Member. The Ex-Officio Members CS Rajavolu Venkata Ramana Council Member, the ICSI & Ex-officio Member, ICSI Hyderabad Chapter

CS Mahadev Tirunagari Member, the ICSI –SIRC & Ex-officio Member, ICSI Hyderabad Chapter

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on the best and top-quality education to students of the Company Secretaries Course and the best quality set standards for CS members. The Institute has over 70,000 members and about 2 lakh students on its roll. Hyderabad Chapter is one of the Diamond Grade Chapter and very vibrant chapter.

The members of the ICSI are playing key role in ensuring compliance with the laws and promoting sound Corporate Governance practices in Indian Corporates.