New visa processing for Chinese under PLI

New Delhi: The government has formulated a standard operating procedure for streamlining visa approvals for Chinese professionals, whose expertise is required by vendors under the PLI scheme, an official said on Wednesday.Some players had flagged the visa issue in a stakeholder consultation meeting on the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in August.



The government at that time stated that it was trying to sort out visa-related matters where vendors require Chinese professionals’ expertise. "We have resolved the visa issue in the sense that we have created an SOP (standard operating procedure) for PLI units.