Live
- Kolan Hanumanth Reddy offer Prayers at Ellamma temple before filing nomination
- India’s economy to outperform, G20 growth to moderate: Moody’s
- BRS Uppal constituency candidate files nomination
- WhatsApp Rolls Out Protect IP Address on Calls Feature; How to Enable it
- Centre notifies appointment of three judges in SC
- Calcutta HC directs Command Hospital to continue with Mallick’s treatment
- When is Rama Ekadashi 2023? Know the date, puja rituals, paraná time and its significance
- Talasani takes blessings from mother and files nomination from Sanathnagar
- Dhanteras 2023: From utensils to jewellery, auspicious items you should buy on this day for good luck and prosperity
- Light to moderate rains to continue in AP today amid surface trough in Bay of Bengal
Just In
New visa processing for Chinese under PLI
Highlights
New Delhi: The government has formulated a standard operating procedure for streamlining visa approvals for Chinese professionals, whose expertise is...
New Delhi: The government has formulated a standard operating procedure for streamlining visa approvals for Chinese professionals, whose expertise is required by vendors under the PLI scheme, an official said on Wednesday.Some players had flagged the visa issue in a stakeholder consultation meeting on the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in August.
The government at that time stated that it was trying to sort out visa-related matters where vendors require Chinese professionals’ expertise. "We have resolved the visa issue in the sense that we have created an SOP (standard operating procedure) for PLI units.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS