Nibav launches new home lift model

Nibav launches new home lift model
Hyderabad: Nibav Lifts, a renowned home elevator brand has introduced a new line-up of lifts, the ‘Nibav Series 4 Home Lifts’ equipped with features such as an AI-enabled cabin display, intuitive LOP display and LIDAR 2.0 technology for navigation and landings.

The lifts are available in Midnight Black edition and offer most spacious cabin among air-driven lifts. Vimal Babu, Founder,Nibav Lifts, said: "We are proud to introduce our latest innovation to the home-owners in Vijayawada. Our Series 4 home lifts are crafted to enhance your living experience with unmatched luxury and convenience.

