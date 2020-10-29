Nifty, Sensex fall as infrastructure stocks slide on weak L&T earnings

BENGALURU: Indian shares slid on Thursday, ahead of the expiry of October derivative contracts, while infrastructure stocks declined after weak results from industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro LART.NS.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.82% to 11,633.3 in pre-open trade and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN declined 0.97% to 39,537.17.

Larsen reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations on a standalone basis on Wednesday, sending its shares down 3.23% in pre-open trade and pulling down the Nifty infrastructure index .NIFTYINFRA 1.09%.

Axis Bank AXBK.NS rose 0.36% after the lender reported a profit for the September quarter.